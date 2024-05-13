Watch CBS News
Crime

Santa Rosa police allegedly find machine gun during traffic stop, 19-year-old arrested

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

SANTA ROSA – Police in Santa Rosa arrested a 19-year-old after allegedly finding a loaded machine gun during a traffic stop over the weekend.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, police said an officer pulled over a Ford Fusion near West Third Street and Stony Point Road for alleged speeding and registration tabs that were unreadable.

During the traffic stop, a rear passenger in the vehicle admitted to possessing a firearm in a satchel across his chest. The passenger was then detained without incident.

A search revealed a loaded, concealed Glock 26 9mm caliber firearm equipped with a "Glock switch", which police said converts the weapon into a fully automatic machine gun.

santa-rosa-gun-traffic-stop-051324.jpg
Items, including a firearm, that police said were found during a traffic stop in Santa  Rosa on May 12, 2024. Santa Rosa Police Department

The passenger, identified as 19-year-old Rico Hermosillo-Lozano, was arrested.

He was booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of possession of a machine gun, possession of a loaded, unregistered firearm, possession of a loaded firearm by a gang member and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at KPIX / CBS News Bay Area, covering news.

First published on May 13, 2024 / 10:23 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

