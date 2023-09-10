Santa Rosa police identify suspect who allegedly killed his own father

SANTA ROSA — Santa Rosa police identified the suspect accused of killing his own father on Saturday.

Police said Patrick Franklin Schieber, 43, allegedly killed his 72-year-old father David Schieber, who was found dead in his living room.

Officers responded to a call at 9:48 a.m. to the 3500 block of Sweetgum Street and found Patrick Schieber standing outside the home when they arrived.

Police said the man assaulted his father with "a rock that was larger than a baseball, but smaller than a softball."

They said the victim "sustained numerous injuries to his head and face. The victim's next of kin has been notified."

Officers arrested Schieber on suspicion of murder and booked him into the Sonoma County Jail.