Santa Rosa police dog sniffs out 6.6 pounds of meth during traffic stop

SANTA ROSA – With the help of a police dog, Santa Rosa officers were able to seize 6.6 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Thursday morning.

A police officer initiated a traffic stop on a car near Hopper Avenue near an intersection with Airway Drive at 1:21 p.m.

Santa Rosa meth bust Santa Rosa Police Department

A police dog named "Enzo" alerted the officer that there was a presence of drugs inside the car and trunk, said officers.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers said they found a large amount of suspected meth inside the car's trunk.

The driver, who was identified as 39-year-old Olga Fercano-Jose, and the passenger, identified as 23-year-old Jesus Silva-Mendez -- both from Bakersfield -- were arrested.

Fercano-Jose and Silva-Mendez were transported to the Sonoma County Jail where they were booked for possession for sale/transportation of methamphetamine