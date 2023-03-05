Watch CBS News
Crime

Santa Rosa police dog sniffs out 6.6 pounds of meth during traffic stop

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now -- Sunday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom
PIX Now -- Sunday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 09:56

SANTA ROSA – With the help of a police dog, Santa Rosa officers were able to seize 6.6 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Thursday morning.  

A police officer initiated a traffic stop on a car near Hopper Avenue near an intersection with Airway Drive at 1:21 p.m. 

Santa Rosa meth bust
Santa Rosa meth bust Santa Rosa Police Department

A police dog named "Enzo" alerted the officer that there was a presence of drugs inside the car and trunk, said officers. 

Upon searching the vehicle, officers said they found a large amount of suspected meth inside the car's trunk. 

The driver, who was identified as 39-year-old Olga Fercano-Jose, and the passenger, identified as 23-year-old Jesus Silva-Mendez -- both from Bakersfield -- were arrested.

Fercano-Jose and Silva-Mendez were transported to the Sonoma County Jail where they were booked for possession for sale/transportation of methamphetamine  

First published on March 5, 2023 / 10:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.