Santa Rosa police ask for help finding suspect in attempted homicide

Santa Rosa police are asking for the public's help finding a 21-year-old Ukiah man suspected of shooting and wounding another man during an argument last week.

Police believe Nathan Little Bear Hoaglin Jr. shot a 21-year-old man in the shoulder during an argument between two groups of people about 4 p.m. Feb. 18 in the 500 block of Barham Avenue.

The victim, whose name wasn't released, was taken to a hospital by relatives and was treated and released, police said.

Police said they think the shooting was gang-related and that Hoaglin is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who thinks they've spotted Hoaglin should call 911. Anyone with information can contact the Santa Rosa police Gang Crimes Team at 707-543-4021 or via www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to an arrest.