Santa Rosa police arrest woman who allegedly stabbed another woman

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

A 21-year-old woman was arrested Saturday morning for allegedly stabbing another woman after a physical confrontation in Santa Rosa, police said.

Ruby O'Brien from Rohnert Park was taken into custody around 11:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Enterprise Drive following a traffic enforcement stop, Santa Rosa Police said in a statement.

Investigators learned that the 23-year-old victim was driven to the area of Tanglewood Court and Oak Park Way by O'Brien earlier in the day, and the two engaged in a physical fight after the former was dropped off, according to the statement. There was no mention about the cause of the altercation.

Police said O'Brien left in a vehicle after stabbing the victim.

Santa Rosa Police officers were dispatched to the area past 6 a.m. and found the victim with multiple stab wounds described as life-threatening. She was brought to a hospital and is expected to survive.

O'Brien was booked into Sonoma County Jail for attempted murder, police said.

