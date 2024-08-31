Santa Rosa police arrest man suspected of carrying unregistered gun

A Santa Rosa Police Department officer arrested a man on allegations of carrying a concealed, unregistered firearm and driving without a license early Saturday morning.

The officer stopped a vehicle for an alleged code violation at about 12:15 a.m., where they allegedly observed an open container of alcohol and marijuana in the vehicle. The driver disclosed possession of a handgun and its location, under the front passenger seat, to the officer when asked.

The gun, a Bryco .380 caliber, was allegedly loaded and not registered to the driver,

The 23-year-old driver is facing allegations of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, carrying a concealed loaded firearm in public, unlawful possession of a firearm not by a registered owner and driving a vehicle without a license.

He was taken to a local jail.