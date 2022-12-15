Santa Rosa police arrest man with suspected methamphetamine, loaded handgun

SANTA ROSA – Police arrested a 38-year-old man suspected of possessing methamphetamine and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop Wednesday night.

The Santa Rosa man was driving a black Pontiac GTO in the area of Armory Drive and Illinois Street about 7:45 p.m. when officers from the Santa Rosa Police Department Special Enforcement Team pulled him over for a vehicle code violation.

While officers were citing the driver, a police dog handler walked his K9 partner around the car. The dog detected the odor of narcotics and officers searched the suspect and the car.

They found 14 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a loaded 9mm handgun, which was not registered to the suspect and was not reported stolen.

The suspect was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a prior felony conviction.

He was arrested and booked at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on suspicion of crimes that include being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of narcotics while armed with a firearm.

The department's special enforcement team was developed to address the rise in illegal firearm possession and the rise in gun violence in Santa Rosa.