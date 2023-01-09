Watch CBS News
Santa Rosa police arrest Bakersfield man for allegedly having meth, fentanyl for sale

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – Santa Rosa police arrested a man allegedly possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine for sale Sunday evening, according to police. 

An officer patrolling near retail outlets at about 5:10 p.m. questioned a man in a "suspicious" vehicle on the 800 block of Hopper Avenue, police said in a statement. 

The officer found that the occupant, 36-year-old Corey Williams of Bakerfield - who police say was a transient - was on probation.  

A search of his vehicle allegedly turned up approximately 5.5 grams of methamphetamine in a bag on the front passenger seat, 2.31 ounces of fentanyl, a scale, and narcotics packaging. 

Williams was arrested and booked into jail for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, felony transportation of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor violation of probation 

