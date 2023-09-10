Santa Rosa police arrest 20-year-old on suspicion of threats against 13-year-old

SANTA ROSA — Santa Rosa police arrested a second suspect who allegedly threatened to shoot a Slater Middle School student on Sept. 3.

Police arrested 20-year-old Ramiro Maldonado at 4:45 p.m. Saturday at his home on the 6800 block of Petersen Lane in Petaluma.

Maldonado is one of four people who allegedly threatened a 13-year-old in a gang-related video that included the suspects brandishing guns.

During a search of Maldanado's residence, officers located and seized a replica handgun.

The first suspect, a 14-year-old, was arrested on Sept. 5. Police said his 16-year-old brother was arrested as well after they found an unregistered AR-15; his brother, however, is not suspected of being involved in the threats against the victim or the initial fight.

The trouble began Sept. 1 at the middle school, when several juveniles who weren't students there came on campus and started a fight with the 13-year-old, police said.

School staff ordered students to shelter in place order and attempted to break up the fight. The assailants left before police arrived.

Police said the 13-year-old wasn't injured and refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Fearing potential violence on school grounds, officers were posted Friday on both Slater Middle School on Sonoma Avenue and Montgomery High School on Hahman Drive, police said.

Slater staff told police two handguns were brandished in the video while a group of four people, two from Montgomery High, threatened to beat up the 13-year-old.

Maldonado was arrested on suspicion of fighting in a public place and participating in a criminal street gang. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department through its online tip line at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips or call 707-543-3595.