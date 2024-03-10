Santa Rosa police arrest 2 juveniles for allegedly carrying handguns

Santa Rosa police arrested two juveniles Saturday night for allegedly having loaded handguns on them at a motel.

At approximately 9:25 p.m., police were patrolling Motel 6 South, at 2760 Cleveland Avenue, when they located several juveniles standing outside room 109.

The officers allegedly smelled marijuana emitting from the room. The officers were familiar with several of the juveniles from prior contacts.

Also Read: Santa Rosa parents call for more school safety protocols after teen arrested for making "ghost guns"

Officers conducted a pat search of each of the subjects for concealed weapons. One of the juveniles allegedly possessed a loaded, concealed, Colt 38 special revolver.

A second juvenile allegedly possessed a loaded, concealed Smith and Wesson 38 special revolver. The juveniles were prohibited from possessing firearms, police said.

Both subjects were booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in a public place and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police said due to their ages, the juveniles' names will not be released.