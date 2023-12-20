Santa Rosa police arrest 18-year-old in deadly shooting at apartment

Santa Rosa police said they arrested an 18-year-old on suspicion of murder on Wednesday following a deadly shooting at an apartment.

The suspect was identified as Santa Rosa resident Troy Henry. Police said Henry called 911 just before 9 a.m. to report that he had shot someone.

Officers arrived to the scene and found Henry in front of the apartment complex. Police said he was unarmed and cooperative.

Inside the home, officers found a 34-year-old man who had been shot several times. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police said the victim was visiting someone who lived with Henry when he and Henry got into an argument. The altercation became physical and ended with the victim being shot.

According to police, a gun was found, and it had been modified to be fully automatic.

Henry was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of murder, discharging a firearm causing death and possession of a machine gun.

Santa Rosa police said the shooting on Wednesday was the city's 10th homicide this year.