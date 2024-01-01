Santa Rosa police narcotics investigators seize nearly $170K in cash, drugs, guns in 2023

SANTA ROSA – Police in Santa Rosa announced the department's narcotics investigators had a large haul in 2023, seizing nearly $170,000 in cash, along with guns and drugs.

In a statement on December 28, the department lauded the small team, which consists of four detectives and one sergeant.

Drugs seized by the investigators include 56 pounds of methamphetamine, 10 pounds of cocaine, 2,300 fentanyl pills and more than 1,200 pounds of marijuana. Along with the drugs, 38 firearms and $167,000 in U.S. currency was also seized.

Santa Rosa police said these items were seized by the department's narcotics investigators in 2023. Santa Rosa Police Department

Drug Seizures By SRPD Narcotics Investigations Team:

• 56 pounds of methamphetamine

• 10 pounds of cocaine

• 2,300 fentanyl pills

• 5 ounces of fentanyl powder

• 2 ounces of Xylazine/Fluorofentanyl

• 12 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms

• 9 ounces of LSD

• 2.2 pounds of ketamine

• 1200 pounds of marijuana

"These seizures were the result of incredible teamwork by the SRPD Narcotics Investigations Team and are instrumental in keeping our community safe from crime while also reducing the harmful impacts of drug abuse on individuals and their families," police said.

Santa Rosa Police has more than 250 sworn and civilian employees, according to the department's 2022 annual report.