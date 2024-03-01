Pedestrian fatally struck by driver on Highway 101 near Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA – A man was struck and killed by a driver on northbound U.S. Highway 101 early Friday morning north of Santa Rosa, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded shortly before 2:30 a.m. to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on northbound Highway 101 north of Airport Boulevard.

Investigators determined that a Toyota Camry was driving in the middle lane when it hit a man walking from the right-hand shoulder toward the center median, CHP officials said. The man, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene.

The Toyota driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and officers determined he was not intoxicated at the time of the collision.

The highway was closed for about two hours for the investigation into the collision. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Santa Rosa-area office at (707) 588-1400.