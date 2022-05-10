Santa Rosa parents arrested for child abuse after toddler dies; fentanyl found at scene

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) -- Police in Santa Rosa on Monday arrested a couple on felony child abuse charges after their 15-month-old girl died, possibly from exposure to fentanyl, according to authorities.

Monday morning at 10:39 a.m., Santa Rosa police officers responded to a residence on the 800 block of Sonoma Avenue regarding an unresponsive 15-month-old girl. Santa Rosa Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services units were also dispatched to the address.

Arriving officers at the scene found the toddler was not breathing and EMS personnel began life-saving measures. The toddler was transported to an area hospital but was later pronounced dead.



Officers who first arrived on the scene noticed suspected fentanyl near where the toddler was found. Detectives from the department's Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Team, Violent Crimes Team, and Narcotic Team took over the investigation.

Santa Rosa home where toddler was found with fentanyl. Santa Rosa Police Department

Given the circumstances, detectives authored a search warrant for the Sonoma Avenue residence. During the search warrant, officers located suspected fentanyl and fentanyl paraphernalia including packaged and unpacked suspected fentanyl that was located in numerous parts of the primary bedroom, including in the bed the toddler shared with her parents.



The toddler's parents, identified as 26-year-old male Santa Rosa resident Evan Frostick and 23-year-old female Santa Rosa resident Madison Bernard, were arrested for felony cruelty to a child likely to produce great bodily injury or death.



Police said an autopsy including a toxicology report will be conducted on the toddler later this week. Based on the results, Santa Rosa police may seek additional charges. The victim is not being identified at this time.