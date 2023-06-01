Santa Rosa mom arrested after 1-year-old suffers fentanyl exposure overdose

SANTA ROSA -- A Santa Rosa mom has been arrested after her 1-year-old daughter was discovered on the ground unconscious and not breathing inside a Boyd Street home.

Santa Rosa police said officers were dispatched to the home at 5:17 a.m. on Tuesday. When an officer arrived at the scene, he noticed the toddler lying on the ground unconscious and not breathing.

The officer saw one person attempting CPR on the toddler. He took over CPR and after about 15-20 seconds, the toddler started to breath on her own.

Emergency Medical Services arrived moments later and took the little girl to a local hospital. She was expected to recover.

Based on interviews and evidence obtained during the investigation, detectives learned that the toddler overdosed from an exposure to fentanyl because of her mother's negligence.

The toddler's mother, a 39-year-old Santa Rosa resident, was arrested for felony child abuse with serious injury. She was later transported and booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

This was the third fentanyl related overdose of a child that the Santa Rosa Police Department has investigated over the past 12-months.