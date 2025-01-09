Watch CBS News
Crime

Sheriff K9 sniffs out several pounds of meth in Santa Rosa bust; convicted drug dealer arrested

By Carlos Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now evening edition 1-8-25
PIX Now evening edition 1-8-25 11:42

A man previously convicted of dealing drugs was arrested Wednesday for allegedly selling large amounts of methamphetamine in the area, police said.

According to Santa Rosa police, investigators began a probe of 48-year-old Santa Rosa resident Raymundo Flores-Navarro in November. On Wednesday at 11 a.m., detectives carried out a search warrant in the 900 block of Ware Avenue and detained Flores-Navarro.

During the search, a Sonoma County Sheriff's Office's K9 officer was deployed to assist detectives in searching Flores-Navarro's home. The K9, named "Duke," alerted to the presence of drugs in the kitchen. A further search of that area yielded about 4 pounds of suspected meth and a digital scale, police said.

Police said in a social media post that without Duke, detectives would most likely not have located the suspected drugs.

SCSO K9 Duke Assists SRPD Narcotics Detectives During a Search Warrant In November 2024, detectives from the Santa Rosa...

Posted by Santa Rosa Police on Wednesday, January 8, 2025

According to police, Flores-Navarro has at least two prior convictions for sales of narcotics/controlled substances. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale and doing so with two prior convictions.

Flores-Navarro was being held without bail. Jail records indicate his next court appearance was scheduled for Friday.  

Carlos Castañeda

Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.