Sheriff K9 sniffs out several pounds of meth in Santa Rosa bust; convicted drug dealer arrested
A man previously convicted of dealing drugs was arrested Wednesday for allegedly selling large amounts of methamphetamine in the area, police said.
According to Santa Rosa police, investigators began a probe of 48-year-old Santa Rosa resident Raymundo Flores-Navarro in November. On Wednesday at 11 a.m., detectives carried out a search warrant in the 900 block of Ware Avenue and detained Flores-Navarro.
During the search, a Sonoma County Sheriff's Office's K9 officer was deployed to assist detectives in searching Flores-Navarro's home. The K9, named "Duke," alerted to the presence of drugs in the kitchen. A further search of that area yielded about 4 pounds of suspected meth and a digital scale, police said.
Police said in a social media post that without Duke, detectives would most likely not have located the suspected drugs.
According to police, Flores-Navarro has at least two prior convictions for sales of narcotics/controlled substances. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale and doing so with two prior convictions.
Flores-Navarro was being held without bail. Jail records indicate his next court appearance was scheduled for Friday.