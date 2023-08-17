Watch CBS News
North Bay News

Santa Rosa man gets 9-year-prison sentence following shooting conviction

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - 6 a.m. 8/17/23
PIX Now - 6 a.m. 8/17/23 12:10

A Santa Rosa man was sentenced to nine years in state prison Wednesday after he was convicted of attempted second-degree murder for a shooting last November, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office.

Vincent Cervantes, 29, pleaded no contest in July to charges of attempted second-degree murder and assault with a semi-automatic firearm, prosecutors said in a news release.

His charges stemmed from a shooting in the area of Santa Rosa Creek, south of The Villages apartments on Nov. 11, 2022. 

According to prosecutors, Cervantes confronted a man and a woman on the creek path and fired three rounds from a semi-automatic firearm at the man, but missed.

He fled the scene but was eventually arrested by a Santa Rosa police SWAT team at an apartment at Pioneer Way.

Prosecutors said Cervantes was already a convicted felon and prohibited from owning a firearm at the time of the shooting. 

First published on August 17, 2023 / 8:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.