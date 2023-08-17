Santa Rosa man gets 9-year-prison sentence following shooting conviction

A Santa Rosa man was sentenced to nine years in state prison Wednesday after he was convicted of attempted second-degree murder for a shooting last November, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office.



Vincent Cervantes, 29, pleaded no contest in July to charges of attempted second-degree murder and assault with a semi-automatic firearm, prosecutors said in a news release.



His charges stemmed from a shooting in the area of Santa Rosa Creek, south of The Villages apartments on Nov. 11, 2022.

According to prosecutors, Cervantes confronted a man and a woman on the creek path and fired three rounds from a semi-automatic firearm at the man, but missed.



He fled the scene but was eventually arrested by a Santa Rosa police SWAT team at an apartment at Pioneer Way.



Prosecutors said Cervantes was already a convicted felon and prohibited from owning a firearm at the time of the shooting.