Santa Rosa man arrested for over 500 pounds of illegal fireworks

SANTA ROSA -- In mid-June, detectives from the Santa Rosa Police Department's Property Crimes Team received information about an individual that was in possession of a large quantities of illegal and dangerous fireworks.

The individual was known to be selling the illegal fireworks in Santa Rosa and throughout Sonoma County. The ensuing investigation identified 31 year old Jaime Antonio Moreno from Santa Rosa as the suspect.

On Monday afternoon, SRPD Property Crimes Detectives served a search warrant at Moreno's residence, in the 4900-block of Old Redwood Highway. During the search, the detectives located approximately 500 pounds of illegal fireworks.

Similar fireworks have been used at recent illegal sideshows in Santa Rosa. They've also been used during gatherings during previous fourth of July celebrations.

Following the investigation, Moreno was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail for felony possession of fireworks, and violating probation.

Ahead of the 4th of July holiday, the Santa Rosa Police Department & the SRFD will be increasing police and fire patrol staffing. Violation of the City's Fireworks ordinance will result in a citation, which includes fines up to $500.00. Violations of laws regarding dangerous fireworks will result in immediate enforcement action, which could include a citation with fines up to $1,000.00 or arrest.

All fireworks are considered contraband and will be confiscated for disposal. For more information, visit srcity.org/FireworksBan.