Santa Rosa man arrested for allegedly having loaded firearm in parked vehicle

SANTA ROSA – A Santa Rosa man was arrested Saturday night on allegations of carrying a concealed firearm, according to police.

Santa Rosa loaded handgun found in car. Santa Rosa Police Department

Trayvon Manning, 23, was arrested after a search of the parked vehicle he was in allegedly turned up a loaded, 9mm handgun, Santa Rosa police said.

The vehicle was parked near Old Courthouse Square, in Santa Rosa, at about 11:46 p.m., when a group of men that included Manning was allegedly seen drinking alcohol in the car, which led to the search.

He is facing possible charges of possession of a concealed firearm and carrying a firearm in public.