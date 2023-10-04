Santa Rosa man arrested 2nd time in 3 weeks on suspicion of drunken driving

SANTA ROSA — A Santa Rosa man was arrested for the second time in three weeks on suspicion of driving under the influence after his car ended up on its side Monday night.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of westbound state Highway 12 around 11:15 p.m. on a report of a solo vehicle collision.

First responders located a Subaru on its side in the roadway. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jack Hauptman, 24, who received minor injuries.

Police allege Hauptman was displaying signs of impairment and that he had a blood alcohol content almost three times the legal limit.

A records check of Hauptman showed that he had been arrested in the last three weeks on suspicion of DUI and having a blood alcohol content "well past" the legal limit.

Hauptman was arrested and booked on suspicion of DUI.