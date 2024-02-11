Santa Rosa house fire leaves 2 critically hurt; 2 cats killed

Three people were hospitalized, two in critical condition, when a fire swept through a home in Santa Rosa Friday.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department said firefighters responded at about 9:36 p.m. to the fire on the 800 block of 816 Aston Avenue. They arrived within five minutes of the 911 call and found a single-story home with smoke and fire visible in several windows and the attic.

Three people and three cats were removed from the building. All three occupants were taken to a local trauma center for treatment. Aside from the two victims in critical condition, the third victim was listed in moderate condition.

One cat was revived at the scene, but the other two died.

One unresponsive, female subject was found inside of the building and treated for smoke inhalation. Before firefighters arrived, one other occupant left the home and another was removed by good samaritans, according to the press release.

Search attempts were hampered by high heat conditions and heavy smoke. It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control, but fire crews remained on the scene for about three hours, extinguishing hotspots and burning debris.

The home was expected to have about $300,000 in damages.

The cause of this fire was under investigation.