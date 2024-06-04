2 arrested in Santa Rosa home invasion robbery

Two men were arrested for allegedly staging a home invasion robbery at a Santa Rosa residence last week, according to police.

The Santa Rosa Police Department said its officers were alerted at around 9:50 a.m. Thursday to a reported home invasion robbery in the 1800 block of Waltzer Road. When officers arrived, they found two adult male victims inside a residence, tied up but uninjured.

After the officers freed the victims, police learned they were robbed at gunpoint by a man. The suspect entered the residence, tied up the victims, and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to the victims, the suspect also took one of the victim's vehicles, fled with it, then abandoned it on a nearby street. Officers searched the area for the suspect but he was not found then.

Investigators later found video surveillance of the suspect identified as Agustin Anguiano-Soto, a 61-year-old Santa Rosa resident.

That afternoon, police found Anguiano-Soto driving a vehicle in Rohnert Park. Officers pulled it over in the city's area of Dowdell Avenue and Golf Course Drive West. He was arrested without incident and alleged evidence related to the robbery was found in the vehicle he was driving.

After further investigation, detectives identified a second suspect in the home invasion robbery as Juan Uribe-Villafana, a 40-year-old Santa Rosa resident. According to police, he allegedly planned the robbery and was an accomplice during the home invasion.

On Tuesday at 1:05 p.m., investigators found Uribe-Villafana in the area of Flower Avenue and Santa Rosa Avenue in Santa Rosa. He was arrested by officers and search warrants were served at his residence in the 300 block of Flower Avenue.

Anguiano-Soto was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of first degree robbery, false imprisonment, residential burglary, and motor vehicle theft.

Uribe-Villafana was also booked into the same county jail for suspected first degree robbery, false imprisonment, residential burglary, conspiracy to commit robbery, and violation of probation.

"Investigators are still investigating this case and are looking to talk to any witnesses or locate additional video surveillance that may have captured the incident," the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

Those with information about the investigation are encouraged to contact Santa Rosa police through www.srcity.org/CrimeTips or contact the Violent Crimes Investigations Team at (707) 543-3590 and mention SRPD case number 24-6506.

