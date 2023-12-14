14-year-old arrested after carrying knife inside Santa Rosa school he was not attending

A 14-year-old juvenile was arrested Wednesday after he was caught carrying a knife inside a school he was not attending, Santa Rosa police said. It was the latest in a series of incidents involving knives at Santa Rosa schools.

Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, a police officer assigned to Herbert Slater Middle School as an interim school resource officer was meeting with a student who was undergoing a mental health crisis.

Also a licensed mental health clinician, the officer was waiting for a mental health support team's arrival when school administrators reported that an unknown juvenile was on campus, police said.

According to Santa Rosa police, a teacher contacted the young male who was a stranger on campus. As the teacher was advising school officials, the juvenile began walking away from the area.

Police said another staff member followed the teenager off campus and onto Sonoma Avenue, where he was able to convince the juvenile to stop. School officials notified the officer, who left the student he was helping. The officer then caught up with the staff member and the juvenile.

While inquiring why the youngster was in the school, the officer learned he was in possession of a folding knife. The officer also found out that he was studying in another school, Hilliard Comstock Middle School.

The juvenile was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of possession of a knife on school grounds.

Police believe the teenager has links to a criminal street gang, but they said they have no basis that confirms his presence in Herbert Slater Middle School was gang-motivated. Detectives also said there was no information that the student brandished the knife at the school.

Wednesday's arrest was the latest incident involving knives at Santa Rosa schools. Earlier this month, three Slater Middle School students were arrested following a classroom fight in which a student brandished what was described as a large knife.

On November 30, police responded to separate knife incidents at two separate high school campuses. At Santa Rosa High School, a 14-year-old student was stabbed in an apparent gang-related incident. Police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect, a 16-year-old, was later arrested.

On the same day, police responded to Montgomery High School after a 14-year-old was found with a knife in his backpack. The teen was booked into juvenile hall.

Montgomery High School was also the scene of a stabbing in March, where a 16-year-old student died after being stabbed by a classmate.