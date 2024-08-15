Santa Rosa gang-related shooting leaves male victim hospitalized

A suspected gang-related shooting in Santa Rosa Tuesday night sent a 20-year-old man to the hospital earlier this week, police announced Thursday.

At about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the victim walked into a hospital and reported that he had been shot in the face while driving east in the 900 block of Sunset Avenue, according to police.

A suspect fired at least two rounds into the partially open driver's side window and struck the man, who had a passenger in the car. The victim pulled over and his passenger drove him to the hospital. An update on his condition was not immediately available Thursday afternoon.

Police said detectives believe the shooting is gang-related but the suspect has not been identified.

Authorities in Santa Rosa have stepped up their efforts to crack down on gang activity during 2024. In January, the police chief confirmed the reinstatement of the department's Gang Crimes Team.

Police said half of the homicides in the city last year were gang related. The department is also blaming gangs for an increase in gun incidents involving teens. According to police, the number of minors arrested for gun possession was up 500% last year compared to 2022.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Santa Rosa police gang crimes team at (707) 543-4021 or go to www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.