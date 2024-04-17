Fire torches garage of home in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa crews contained a residential fire caused by discarded oily rags early Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department said that around 1:35 a.m., it received a call that a garage was on fire and a house was filling with smoke at the 4700 block of Hillsboro Circle. Crews arrived and found smoke coming from the garage of a one-story house.

Firefighters quickly entered the residence to check if the fire had reached the living area and searched for any occupants still inside.

Firefighters at the scene of a fire in the garage of a house on Hillsboro Circle in Santa Rosa, April 17, 2024. Santa Rosa Fire Department

According to the fire department, the blaze had not yet spread into the living area and was isolated to the attached garage. The occupants had also been awakened by their smoke detector and escaped without injury before the firefighters' arrival.

According to fire officials, the blaze was controlled in 15 minutes. Its cause was determined to be accidental, caused by discarded oily rags.

Damage to the home was estimated to be $20,000, the fire department said.