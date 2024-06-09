Firefighter injured battling Santa Rosa house fire

One firefighter was injured Sunday battling a blaze on Creekside Road in Santa Rosa, the fire department said.

Firefighters were dispatched to a residential structure at 2028 Creekside Road with smoke coming from the roof around 7:30 a.m., according to the fire department.

Crews arrived and found a single-story home with light smoke coming from the attic vents, the department said. Using thermal imaging cameras, the crews located a smoldering fire in the attic above the living space involving wiring and structural members of the ceiling.

Additional crews performed salvage operations protecting the occupants' belongings prior to fire crews extinguishing and overhauling the fire area.

There were injuries to the two individuals and multiple animals that were in the residence at the time, the fire department said.

One firefighter was injured while operating on the fire ground while maneuvering a large fire hose. The firefighter was seen at the hospital and is recovering at home, the department said.

The fire is currently under investigation but appears to be accidental, according to the department.