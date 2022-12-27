Fire burns Santa Rosa duplex under construction; Cause believed to be squatters

SANTA ROSA -- An early-morning fire at a building under construction in Santa Rosa Tuesday may have been caused by unhoused persons living inside several buildings under construction in the area.

The fire was reported just after 2:30 a.m. at a two-story duplex under construction on the 1600 block of Tecado Drive near the intersection of Guerneville Road and Marlow Road. The Santa Rosa Fire Department said in a press release the arriving firefighters found the building was well-involved with flames coming out of the roof, prompting a call for a second alarm.

A total of 23 firefighters along with six engines and two ladder trucks were on the scene, the department said. The fire was held to the building of origin and brought under control in approximately two hours.

Investigators said there was no power inside the building at the time of the fire other potential sources of ignition were ruled out. The area had signs of past and recent homeless activity inside several of the buildings under construction in the area, and the fire appeared to be human-caused, the department said.

The fire started in the area of a joint master bathroom and walk-in closet on the second floor of on unit, spreading to a second unit in the same building, which was nearing completion. Damage was estimated at $1.3 million.

No evacuations were ordered, but some residents chose to evacuate after being advised of the situation, the department said.