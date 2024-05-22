Man dies after fire breaks out in in unapproved "tiny home" in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa fire officials said Wednesday they are investigating what caused a fire earlier this week that killed a man in a "tiny home" recently built on a commercial property without city approval.

Firefighters responded at 8:45 p.m. Monday to reports of a fire and arrived to find it burning a structure on the property of 1594 Hampton Way off of Sebastopol Road, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Crews extinguished the flames and found the man dead inside the structure, which investigators determined was a trailered "tiny home" that had been installed on the property in the past month. The city of Santa Rosa did not approve the installation or occupancy of the structure, fire officials said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation but according to preliminary findings, it was likely accidental in nature. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday to determine the cause of death of the man, whose name has not been released.