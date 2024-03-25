Santa Rosa driver loses control of car during possible chase, injuring 3

Santa Rosa police are investigating a head-on crash that may have begun as a chase on Saturday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., police said they got a call from a driver in a Mercedes Benz sedan, stating she was being followed by someone in a white Infiniti sedan. The driver told police the Infiniti sedan was "aggressively following" her and "trying to run her off the road."

Police identified the driver of the Infiniti as 18-year-old Carlos Delara of Santa Rosa.

While they were on Stony Point Road, police said Delara lost control and veered into oncoming traffic.

The Infiniti then struck a Honda CR-V head-on on the Highway 12 overpass, south of the Stony Point and Occidental roads intersection.

Police said the Infiniti caught fire due to the crash. Delara and people nearby got two 16-year-old girls out of the Infiniti. One of them was unconscious and had a head injury. The other had minor injuries.

Both were taken to the hospital and have since been released.

The driver of the Honda was a 70-year-old Larkfield resident. He had significant injuries and remains at the hospital.

Delara was arrested on suspicion of felony reckless driving causing injury, misdemeanor reckless driving and felony child endangerment.

Police are investigating what led to the reckless driving and if there is a relationship between the people in the Infiniti and the Mercedes Benz.