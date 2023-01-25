Santa Rosa crackdown targets alleged sideshow organizers; 14 arrest warrants issued

SANTA ROSA -- Weary of weekend gatherings for sideshows, Santa Rosa police obtained arrest warrants for 14 individuals they have determined to be organizers of the illegal street racing events.

Since July, detectives have been investigating individuals who organize and promote coming to Santa Rosa for illegal and dangerous sideshows.

"These individuals are responsible for tens of thousands of dollars in damage to our roadways and violence during these unlawful and unsanctioned sideshows," investigators said in a Facebook post. "Their direct actions to promote and encourage people to commit crimes in Santa Rosa make them responsible for the damages that have occurred."

On Tuesday, detectives, patrol officers and traffic officers served 14 arrest warrants at 14 different locations in Santa Rosa, Petaluma, and Rohnert Park.

By 3:00 p.m. seven people had been arrested for warrants associated with the ongoing investigation and one additional person was arrested for possession of a firearm.

During executing the search warrants, 11 firearms were seized along with thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Those arrested Tuesday included:

Richard Murillo Robles, a 24-year-old Rohnert Park resident. He was arrested during a traffic stop and charged with number of counts including vandalism, possession of an assault rifle and possession of illegal fireworks.

Jorge Luis Calderon-Caballero, a 19-year-old Santa Rosa resident. He was arrested during a warrant service at his residence in the 1400 block of Dutton Ave. He was charged with vandalism, conspiracy to commit a crime and waterway pollution.

Joel Vasquez Cortez, a 18-year-old Rohnert Park resident. He was arrested during a warrant service at his residence in the 10 block of Regents Circle. He was charged with vandalism, conspiracy to commit a crime and waterway pollution.

Jesus Calderon Avalos, a 32-year-old Santa Rosa resident. He was arrested during a warrant service at his residence in the 600 block of Spence Ave. He was charged with vandalism, conspiracy to commit a crime and waterway pollution.

Neri Alberto Orea-Vasquez, a 19-year-old Rohnert Park resident. He was arrested during a warrant service at his residence in the 300 block of Burton Ave. He was charged with vandalism, conspiracy to commit a crime and waterway pollution.

Manuel Andres Garfia, 20-year-old, Rohnert Park resident. He was arrested after a warrant service, but at his place of employment in the 5100 block of Commerce Blvd in Rohnert Park. He was charged with vandalism, conspiracy to commit a crime, waterway pollution and possession of illegal fireworks,

A 17-year-old male from Santa Rosa. He was arrested after turning himself into the SRPD, but after a warrant service at his residence in the 3600 block of Llano Road.He was charged with vandalism, conspiracy to commit a crime and waterway pollution.

Bianey Valdivia-Hernandez, 24-year-old, Santa Rosa resident. She was arrested during the service of a search warrant service in the 100 block of Butterfly Lane. She was living with someone associated with sideshows. She was located with an unsecured firearm that children had access to and was charged with child endangerment.

These suspects remain at large.