Santa Rosa CHP officers assist in Tomales sea lion rescue

California Highway Patrol officers recently lent a hand to a Marine Mammal Rescue crew when a sea lion was spotted posing majestically in front of a church in the coastal town of Tomales.

The Santa Rosa CHP Facebook account posted photos of the recovery Wednesday afternoon, though the post did not specify exactly when the sea lion was found.

"Santa Rosa CHP recently assisted Marine Mammal Rescue with the safe recovery of a stranded sea lion in Tomales," the post read. "Officers were on scene to support the team's efforts in protecting and caring for this marine animal."

The photos showed the sea lion sitting on the raised wall of the home next door to the Catholic Church of the Assumption at 26825 Main St. The church is located a significant distance from Tomales Bay, though the sea lion may have been able to swim closer to where it was found in Keys Creek. The post gave no indication if authorities knew how the sea mammal made it way so far inland.

"We're grateful for the important work Marine Mammal Rescue does to preserve and protect our wildlife," the post concluded.