2 arrested for catalytic converter theft, drug possession in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA – Police in Santa Rosa said they arrested two people suspected of a catalytic converter theft and other crimes early Thursday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m., an officer pulled over the suspects near Stony Point Road and West Ninth Street for an alleged vehicle code violation. Police identified the occupants of the vehicle as 32-year-old Argenis Cruz and 32-year-old Francisco Pino of Fairfield.

According to police, the officer looked at the back seat of the vehicle and found a catalytic converter, saws and other tools which were "associated with auto part thefts." A tool box found in the vehicle also had a store security theft cable still attached.

Items that police said where found during a traffic stop in Santa Rosa on September 7, 2023. Two people were arrested on suspicion of theft, drug possession and other crimes. Santa Rosa Police Department

Police said Cruz admitted to stealing the catalytic converter theft earlier in the evening. Officers found additional tools along with suspected methamphetamine.

The pair were arrested and booked into jail on multiple charges including possession of stolen property, grand theft, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy and possession of a controlled substance. It was not known when Cruz or Pino would appear in court on the charges.