2 arrested in Santa Rosa home invasion armed robbery

Police arrested two suspects Tuesday in a home invasion armed robbery at a Santa Rosa home, authorities said.

Santa Rosa police said in a press statement that the home invasion happened Sunday on the 1700 block of Dorado Court in the Villa Rosa condominium complex just south of W. Steele Lane. The initial incident began when a man with a handgun forced his way into a home, restrained the resident, and stole items from the home, police said.

The man fled from the scene and the victim was able to escape a short time later and called for help, police said. Officers searched the area but were not able to find the suspect.

Investigators identified the suspect as 48-year-old Santa Rosa resident Jason Buck and identified another Santa Rosa resident, 29-year-old Vallen Burkhauser, as a second suspect who allegedly drove Buck to the scene. The investigation also determined the two men fraudulently utilized the victim's access cards at different locations in Sonoma County, police said.

Burkhauser was tracked to a location on Santa Rosa Avenue where he was arrested Tuesday morning. Buck was arrested Tuesday evening during a traffic stop near Lotus Court and Barham Avenue.

Both men were booked into the Sonoma County Jail on multiple charges. Burkhauser faces charges of robbery, two counts of commercial burglary, identity theft, and a probation violation. Buck faces charges of robbery, kidnapping during a robbery, false imprisonment, elder abuse, commercial burglary, identity theft, and a violation of post-release community supervision.

Police said investigators want to talk to witnesses or find surveillance video of the incident. Anyone with information was asked to contact the department at srcity.org/CrimeTips or the Violent Crimes Investigations Team at (707) 543-3590.