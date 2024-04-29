Man accused of threatening Santa Rosa restaurant worker with sword, stealing drink

SANTA ROSA – A man suspected of threatening a Santa Rosa restaurant worker with a sword before stealing an alcoholic beverage over the weekend was arrested early Monday morning, police said.

Around 1:50 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to an establishment on the 500 block of Fourth Street in the city's downtown following reports of a possible attempted stabbing. Restaurant staff told police that the suspect threatened an employee with a sword.

The employee was able to run to safety and hide from the suspect. While the victim was in hiding for his safety, police said the suspect stole an alcoholic beverage from a cooler before leaving.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Investigators were able to obtain surveillance video from the restaurant and circulated it to officers.

Around 12:15 a.m., officers conducting an unrelated traffic stop spotted a man matching the robbery suspect's clothing yelling and causing a disturbance.

Officers gave the driver a verbal warning and quickly detained the suspect. Police said they also found the sword used in the incident.

Sword that police said is linked to an incident at a Santa Rosa restaurant where the suspect threatened an employee and stole an alcoholic beverage. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of felony robbery. Santa Rosa Police Department

The man, identified as 29-year-old Shane Hulbert, was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony robbery.

According to jail records, Hulbert is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.