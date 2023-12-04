2-alarm fire breaks out at apartment complex in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA – The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded Monday to a fire at a three-story apartment complex.

The two-alarm fire was reported about 11:20 a.m. in the 1100 block of Fourth Street. The complex is located near Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Information about injuries or damages at the apartment complex were not immediately available.

The department posted video from the fire at https://twitter.com/SantaRosaFire/status/1731768651055796442.