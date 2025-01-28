Santa Rosa man accused of killing 80-year-old father, mother also arrested

Detectives from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office arrested a 38-year-old Santa Rosa man Monday for allegedly killing his 80-year-old father.

The suspect's 72-year-old mother was also arrested for allegedly being an accessory after the fact.

At about 12:30 p.m. Monday, Cody Molica called Sheriff's Office dispatch and said he shot and killed his father and that his mother, 72-year-old Beverly Molica, was present during the killing, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies were dispatched to the 4300 block of Stony Point Road and found Richard Molica dead on the living room floor with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. They detained Cody Molica.

Detectives located Beverly Molica in Vallejo and detained her.

The Sheriff's Office said Cody was arrested by deputies on Jan. 21 on suspicion of elder abuse after allegedly pushing his father to the ground during an argument, injuring him. He also allegedly threatened to kill both parents and himself.

Cody was released the next day with release conditions, including that he not contact his father, that he must submit to search and seizure, and that he could not possess firearms or ammunition.

Detectives arrested Cody on Monday and booked him into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of murder and conspiracy. He's being held without bail.

Beverly was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy and being an accessory. She's also being held without bail.