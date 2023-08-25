2 Santa Rosa man arrested in attempted murder, robbery case

SANTA ROSA – Two Santa Rosa men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery in connection with a shooting last month, police said.

The shooting at 7:13 p.m. on July 25 on Quigg Drive left a 24-year-old man from Clearlake suffering from a gunshot wound that was initially considered life-threatening, though the victim has since been released from the hospital.

Shalom Yohannes, 24, and Biniam Gereamliak, 23, were identified as the suspects in the shooting, police said.

Yohannes was arrested Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop on Range Avenue, while Gereamliak was already in custody in the Sonoma County Jail for an unrelated case. Both were booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department through their online tip line, www.srcity.org/CrimeTips, or Violent Crimes Investigations Detectives at (707) 543-3595.