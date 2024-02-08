Man arrested in San Leandro dies in custody at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin

DUBLIN – Authorities have launched an investigation after a man arrested in San Leandro earlier this week was found dead in his cell at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin Thursday morning.

According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, 53-year-old Eric Johnson was found unresponsive in his cell by a deputy around 5:15 a.m. Deputies and medical staff were brought in to perform life-saving measures.

The sheriff's office said Johnson did not regain consciousness and was pronounced dead at the jail at 5:30 a.m.

In a statement Thursday, deputies said Johnson's cause of death was unknown and will be determined by the county's Medical Examiner.

Johnson, an Oakland resident, was arrested in San Leandro late Tuesday night on suspicion of vehicle theft. He was booked into the jail around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday and was assigned to a minimum-security setting.

Deputies said Johnson was the sole occupant of his cell.

According to the sheriff's office, the Alameda County District Attorney has been notified about the death and a report will be submitted to the California Attorney General's Office.