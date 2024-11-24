Santa Cruz woman wants justice after hit-and-run kills partner

Angel Brown is now learning how to navigate life without the love of her life, Ryan Drew Farrington, and another heart she held close to hers.

"He was killed in a hit and run on 7th Avenue here in Santa Cruz, with our dog Gizzy with him. He was actually holding Gizzy when he died," she said. "He never deserved for this to happen to him. Nobody does."

The collision was reported at 2:46 a.m. near 7th Avenue and Eddy Lane, which is in the Live Oak area of Santa Cruz. Around 24 hours later, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) took a suspect into custody, identified as Pedro Martinez Urbano, 54, of Watsonville.

"I'm glad the guy was caught because I mean, he literally left him in the middle of the street – him and Gizzy – left them to die," Brown said.

Brown said their deaths were avoidable.

"People need to slow down on these roads because there have been a lot of hit-and-runs where people are dying," she said. "I want to do something to bring awareness to that. Like I said, they're not the only ones who have died because of this."

She is now urging drivers to slow down and pay more attention while on the roads.

"There are just too many pedestrians that are dying," she said.

Brown has set up an online fundraiser, hoping for help putting together a celebration of life for Drew and to help her get Gizzy cremated.

"I will never understand why this happened or how it happened, but justice for Drew is what I'm after," she said.

The suspect has pleaded not guilty to two felony charges and is due back in court in mid-December, per court records.