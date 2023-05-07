Santa Cruz police pursuit leads to arrest of bank robbery and carjacking suspect

SANTA CRUZ – A man was arrested Saturday for allegedly robbing two banks in Santa Cruz and Capitola, a carjacking and initiating a car chase with police, according to authorities.

The Santa Cruz Police Department first responded to reports of an armed bank robbery in the 700 block of Ocean Street at 11:30 a.m. Officers were notified that the suspect carjacked a blue Toyota Tacoma truck and fled the scene before they arrived.

The notification prompted officers to relay the suspect vehicle's description to neighboring law enforcement agencies.

Shortly after, the Capitola Police Department received reports of an armed robbery in the 1900 block of 41st Avenue in Capitola. Officers said they recognized the suspect vehicle and began a pursuit.

Multiple law enforcement agencies took part in the pursuit after the suspect failed to yield to police. The suspect crashed the vehicle northbound on Highway 17 near Scotts Valley, said police.

Suspect Adam Roberts, 43, was arrested at 12:10 p.m., taken into custody and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers also learned that Roberts allegedly attempted to steal a motorcycle in a bank parking lot but was unsuccessful. He also allegedly tried to disarm a police officer while he was being medically treated.

Santa Cruz police charged Roberts with robbery, carjacking, being a felon in possession of a firearm, attempted carjacking and attempting to disarm a peace officer along with a firearm enhancement. Capitola police additionally charged him with two counts of robbery, brandishing of a firearm, making criminal threats, and evading police, also with a firearm enhancement.

Anyone with more information on the robberies are encouraged to contact Santa Cruz Police Lieutenant Forbus at (831) 420-5822 or Capitola Police Captain Sarah Ryan at (831) 475-4242.