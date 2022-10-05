Santa Cruz police arrest 4 following alleged gang-related shooting

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested four suspects in Santa Cruz on suspicion of taking part in a shooting involving a local street gang, police announced Tuesday.

On Sept. 26, Santa Cruz police responded to the Municipal Wharf on reports of a shooting at 12:27 a.m. Upon arrival, officers encountered the relatives of a 17-year-old boy wounded by a gunshot who were driving him to the emergency room. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Police looked at surveillance footage and saw three male victims in a dark Jaguar SUV had been parked on the wharf. Two suspicious vehicles, a white SUV and a dark sedan, drove up and two suspects exited the SUV and one exited the sedan. The three approached the Jaguar and the driver of the Jaguar tried to drive away but got blocked by the SUV. Multiple shots were then fired into the victims' car, injuring the front passenger.

Search warrants were issued and detectives identified four suspects from Santa Cruz County who were also allegedly involved in a street gang. They are Said Paredes-Cazares, 23; Joseph Ibarra, 20; Christian Meza-Reyes, 22, and Angel Paulina Cabrera, 23. All suspects were booked on suspicion of attempted murder except for Cabrera, who was booked on suspicion of participating in a criminal street crime and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Detective Dan Forbus at (831) 420-5822 or email him at dforbus@cityofsantacruz.com.