Santa Cruz-area MS-13 members sentenced for murder conspiracy, racketeering

Two Santa Cruz men who are reputed members of the of the infamous La Mara Salvatrucha gang, also known as MS-13, have been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison after being convicted of racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder, among other crimes.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California announced Monday that 29-year-old Erick Escalante-Torres was sentenced to 27 years and 11 months in prison and 34-year-old Jose Noe Ramirez-Avelar received a 22-year sentence.

Escalante-Torres, also known as "Deceptico" or "Problematico", and Ramirez-Avelar, also known as "Chepito" or "Sparky", pled guilty in August to racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death. Prosecutors said Escalante-Torres also pled guilty to attempted murder in aid of racketeering and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

"Their ruthless actions threatened public safety in Santa Cruz," Northern California United States Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey said in a statement. "With these sentences, we are sending a strong message to gang members that these crimes will be fully investigated and prosecuted, and justice will be served."

Prosecutors said the pair were among several MS-13 members who were planning to murder a man they believed was associated with the rival 18th Street gang in 2016.

After gang leaders in El Salvador approved the killing, the group conducted surveillance on the victim and decided to kill him late at night, when he would walk his fiancée home from a shift at a local taqueria.

On Sep. 22, 2016, the victim was fatally shot on his way to pick up his fiancée. Prosecutors said the victim was not affiliated with the rival gang.

The pair were also linked to other gang shootings, including destroying evidence from a murder committed by another Northern California MS-13 clique in spring 2016 and a July 2016 shooting involving rival gang members.

"This case illustrates the direct threat transnational gang activity is to our communities and the indiscriminate and needless devastation it brings to innocent families," said Homeland Security Investigations San Francisco Special Agent Charge Tatum King.

Prosecutors said 10 other members of the Santa Cruz MS-13 clique have been convicted and sentenced for involvement in criminal activity.

Along with their sentences, both Escalante-Torres and Ramirez-Avelar have been sentenced to five-years of supervised release once they are out of prison.