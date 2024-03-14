Santa Cruz man who sent threats against FBI agents found guilty

SANTA CRUZ – A man from Santa Cruz was found guilty in federal court after he sent threatening messages to FBI agents, officials said Thursday.

According to a statement by the Northern District of California U.S. Attorney's Office, a jury on Mar. 8 convicted 32-year-old Brian Broderick on one count of transmitting a communication containing a threat to injure. Broderick faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Court documents said that in 2021 and 2022, Broderick contacted the FBI on several matters, including allegations about his former employer.

Following a response by a special agent, prosecutors said Broderick sent a series of "escalating and derogatory" emails to the special agent and other FBI agents.

The statement by the U.S. Attorney's Office noted a Jun. 1, 2022 email where Broderick said he said he was "literally hunting" the agent who initially reached out to him. Broderick went on to warn agents "You act on this in . . . 24 hours, or I go beyond taking your livelihood."

Broderick also posted a video on his YouTube channel which showed himself surveilling a local FBI office on the same day, according to prosecutors.

A sentencing hearing for Broderick has been scheduled for June 24.