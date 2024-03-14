Watch CBS News
Crime

Santa Cruz man who sent threats against FBI agents found guilty

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now - Morning Edition 3/14/24
PIX Now - Morning Edition 3/14/24 10:27

SANTA CRUZ – A man from Santa Cruz was found guilty in federal court after he sent threatening messages to FBI agents, officials said Thursday.

According to a statement by the Northern District of California U.S. Attorney's Office, a jury on Mar. 8 convicted 32-year-old Brian Broderick on one count of transmitting a communication containing a threat to injure. Broderick faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Court documents said that in 2021 and 2022, Broderick contacted the FBI on several matters, including allegations about his former employer.

Following a response by a special agent, prosecutors said Broderick sent a series of "escalating and derogatory" emails to the special agent and other FBI agents.

The statement by the U.S. Attorney's Office noted a Jun. 1, 2022 email where Broderick said he said he was "literally hunting" the agent who initially reached out to him. Broderick went on to warn agents "You act on this in . . . 24 hours, or I go beyond taking your livelihood."

Broderick also posted a video on his YouTube channel which showed himself surveilling a local FBI office on the same day, according to prosecutors.

A sentencing hearing for Broderick has been scheduled for June 24.

First published on March 14, 2024 / 12:25 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.