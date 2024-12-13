Santa Cruz police launch hate crime investigation after LGBTQ+ pub vandalized

Police in Santa Cruz have launched a hate crime investigation and are looking for a suspect after a LGBTQ+ bar in the city's downtown was vandalized early Tuesday morning.

Around 3 a.m., officers were called to The Neighbor's Pub at 711 Pacific Avenue. The recently opened pub held its ribbon cutting last week, according to its website.

Police said the owner had discovered an offensive message etched into the glass of the front doors. Burnt material was also found near the doorway and a section of a wall was scorched, indicating that the suspect had attempted to set the area around the front doors on fire.

According to officers, a camera inside the pub captured a small portion of the incident.

On Friday, police released photos surveillance photos, which shows a person pulling a red cart full of items. The person appears to be wearing a dark cap, an orange face covering, a light-colored jacket and dark-colored pants.

Detectives said they are retrieving and reviewing surveillance footage from the area.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Rock of the Santa Cruz Police Department at erock@santacruzca.gov. Tips can also be sent anonymously by calling the department's tip line at 831-420-5995.