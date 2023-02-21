Watch CBS News
Santa Cruz County volunteer firefighter recruit dies in training

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY – A Santa Cruz County volunteer firefighter recruit died during a training session over the weekend, county officials said Tuesday.

38-year-old Daniel Lamothe, of Santa Cruz, became distressed during a training session Sunday at the Ben Lomond Training Center. Medical attention was provided on scene but efforts to revive Lamothe were ultimately unsuccessful, according to the county.

An autopsy is being done to determine his cause of death.

"We mourn the passing of one of our brethren," County Fire Chief Nate Armstrong said. "Daniel wanted to be a firefighter so that he could give back to the community where he was raised and in which he lived. His commitment to public service serves as a model for us all. We grieve along with his friends and family for this sudden and tragic loss."

