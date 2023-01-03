Santa Cruz County issues flood evacuation warning ahead of impending storm

SANTA CRUZ -- A potential flood warning has been issued for Santa Cruz County, officials said on Monday evening.



Heavy rains and runoff are expected to begin Tuesday evening through Thursday.



The county has issued a flood evacuation warning in anticipation of possible evacuations. Residents should prepare to leave should an evacuation order be issued.



If possible, residents are encouraged to change their locations before the weather system hits.



The potential flood warning has been issued for the following evacuation zones:

-South County -- PAJ E015, EO25, EO26, EO27, EO28, EO29;

-Soquel -- CTL EO10, EO14, EO15, EO18, EO19, EO26, EO27, EO28, EO29, EO50, EO51; and

-North County -- CRZ EO80, EO81; FEL EOO8, EO11, EO12.



To look up your evacuation zone, go to https://community.zonehaven.com.