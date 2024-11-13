Man, dog killed in overnight hit-and-run in Santa Cruz County

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run collision that killed a man walking his dog in unincorporated Live Oak in Santa Cruz County early Wednesday morning.

The collision was reported at 2:46 a.m. in the area of Seventh Avenue and Eddy Lane, where a man around 30 years old and his dog were hit by a vehicle traveling south on Seventh Avenue, CHP officials said. The driver fled in the vehicle following the collision and has not been found.

The man and dog were pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Santa Cruz-area office at (831) 219-0200 during regular business hours and the CHP's Monterey Communications Center at (831) 796-2160 after hours.