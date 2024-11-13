Watch CBS News
Crime

Man, dog killed in overnight hit-and-run in Santa Cruz County

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - Morning Edition 11/13/24
PIX Now - Morning Edition 11/13/24 10:15

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run collision that killed a man walking his dog in unincorporated Live Oak in Santa Cruz County early Wednesday morning.

The collision was reported at 2:46 a.m. in the area of Seventh Avenue and Eddy Lane, where a man around 30 years old and his dog were hit by a vehicle traveling south on Seventh Avenue, CHP officials said. The driver fled in the vehicle following the collision and has not been found.

The man and dog were pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Santa Cruz-area office at (831) 219-0200 during regular business hours and the CHP's Monterey Communications Center at (831) 796-2160 after hours.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.