Santa Cruz County brush fires close northbound Highway 1, trigger evacuation order

By Dave Pehling

Crews with Cal Fire and Santa Cruz County have stopped forward progress of multiple brush fires that shut down northbound Highway 1 and triggered an evacuation order on the southern end of the county Monday, authorities said.

Both the Santa Cruz County Central Fire District and Cal Fire CZU Twitter accounts posted about the response to the fires with video showing heavy smoke in the area.

The Santa Cruz CHP Twitter account  also posted a photo and noted that far two northbound lanes on Highway 1 near Buena Vista Dr. were closed due to the response to the so-called Buena Fire. CHP later announced that northbound Highway 1 was completely closed at Buena Vista Dr. and that traffic was being diverted to Airport Blvd.

There were reports of structures possibly being threatened and the Santa Cruz County Sheriff was working to evacuate a small area near the fire. There were also evacuation warnings in several areas, though as of around 2:15 p.m. forward progress on the fire was stopped. Acreage was estimated at about two acres.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

