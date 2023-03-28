Santa Cruz County disaster recovery centers set to close Thursday

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY – Disaster recovery centers in Santa Cruz County that were opened in the wake of storms that began to hit the county in late December will shut down operations after Thursday, but help with appeals will still be available online.

The deadline to apply for direct assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency passed on March 16, but county officials are encouraging anyone who wants an in-person meeting with a FEMA representative regarding an appeal or to fulfill a request for more information to do so before Thursday.

Santa Cruz Mountains storm damage CBS

After that date, help will still be available at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling (800) 621-FEMA (3362).

Disaster recovery centers are located at the County Government Building at 701 Ocean St. in Santa Cruz, and at the City Government Center in Watsonville at 250 Main St.

Assistance is only available for damage sustained by storms before Jan. 31. Further assistance for damage sustained during storms that hit the county after that is not covered by the Presidential Disaster Declaration signed by President Joe Biden on Jan. 14.

Information about local assistance related to storms in February and March can be found online.