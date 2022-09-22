Santa Cruz County authorities arrest man with homemade bomb during traffic stop

SANTA CRUZ -- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office on Thursday announced the recent arrest of a man who was found to be in possession of a homemade explosive device during a traffic stop.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, detectives with the sheriff's Special Enforcement Team discovered the explosive during a vehicle stop on a Blue Saab at the intersection of Shaffer Road and Delaware Avenue in Santa Cruz. Detectives contacted the male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, who was identified as Lonnie Geist.

Homemade bomb found by Santa Cruz County Sheriff's detectives Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office

Detectives learned that Geist was on court order with search terms due to his history. While searching the car, detectives found an improvised explosive device. That discovery prompted a response by the sheriff's office bomb team.

After several hours, bomb technicians were able to safely deactivate the device. It was determined to be an active homemade bomb that contained approximately 190 grams of explosive powder as well as metal shrapnel projectiles inside that had the potential to cause injury or death. Geist was arrested and booked in the Santa Cruz County Jail. Authorities did not detail exactly what charges Geist is facing.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office petitioned for a bail increase on Geist to $250,000 citing public safety concerns, which was granted by the judge in the case.

"We are thankful that this incident concluded without any injuries to the public or the involved deputies," the post concluded.